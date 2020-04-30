|
|
Andrew M. "Cookie" Kozich, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.
He was born in Plains Twp., the son of the late George and Rose Repiscak Kozich. He graduated from Plains High School. He then joined the United States Air Force in 1959. He retired from the Air Force in 1989. He worked at Garland industries as an assembler and then retired.
He was a member of St. Marys Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre. He was 32 year member of Plains American Legion Post 558. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree. He loved to fish, hunt, gardening, smoking foods, having the annual pig roast, cooking at the church bazaars and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erika Kozich; father, George Kozich; mother, Rose Kozich; brothers, Herman, Joseph and Myron Kozich.
He is survived by his son, Michael Kozich; brothers, Robert Kozich, Richard Kozich and David Kozich; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, internment service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Greek Rite Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020