Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew "Andy" Mamary. View Sign

Andrew "Andy" Mamary died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla., after a brief illness.



He was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Subrai Elias Mamary and Hannah Cross Mamary.



He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in 1946 and has been the chairman of every reunion they have had since graduation.



Andy was a U.S. Army veteran of the second World War, having served in South Korea (Army of Occupation) from 1946 to 1947.



Andy was a 1949 graduate of Eckels College of Mortuary Science, Philadelphia, with a degree in mortuary science. He was a licensed funeral director from 1951 to the present.



In May of 1952, he established a funeral home at 840 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, until re-establishing it in 1960 at 59 Parrish St. in Wilkes-Barre. After seeing the destruction caused to Gerald A. Durkin's Funeral Home by the 1972 flood, Andy invited Mr. Durkin to join him forming the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp.



Andy owned and operated A&M Supply Company, where he sold office, restaurant and institutional furniture, equipment and supplies. From 1969 to 2000, he partnered with William Obeid in Abe's Hot Dogs, Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.



He was the president or chairman of local, state and national organizations that are too numerous to list. Some of his most notable positions include being appointed in 1998 by Gov. Tom Ridge and then confirmed by Congress to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors. Andy was then named chairman in 2003. He was a member of the Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association, where he served as secretary, president, and legislative representative to the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.



Andy was a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and served as district governor, vice president, president, and chairman of the Legislative Committee for 14 years. He served on several committees for both the state and national Funeral Directors Association. He was also a member of the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. He Served as deputy coroner of Luzerne County.



Andy was a member of St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. He founded the Wilkes-Barre Girls Softball League which his family continues to support. He enjoyed playing tennis and fishing. As an avid fisherman, he liked everything "water" and was very fond of his involvement with the Sarasota Power and Sail Squadron.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Albert Mamary, and sister-in-law, Candice Vincent Mamary.



Mr. Mamary is survived by his former wife, Mary Morrash Mamary, Wilkes-Barre; son, Andrew (Drew) Mamary Jr. and his wife, Diane, Hanover Twp.; daughters, Marianne and her husband, Dr. Vincent Turosky, Laurel Run; and Sandra Mamary and her partner, Jodi Anderson, Westfield, N.J.; grandchildren, Andrew (Drew) Mamary III; Danielle Mamary and her fiancé, Jordan Collum; Adam Turosky and Michael Ionta; beloved brother, Joseph Mamary and his wife, Linda, Blakeslee; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Those who desire, may give memorial contributions to St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church or .





Andrew "Andy" Mamary died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla., after a brief illness.He was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Subrai Elias Mamary and Hannah Cross Mamary.He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in 1946 and has been the chairman of every reunion they have had since graduation.Andy was a U.S. Army veteran of the second World War, having served in South Korea (Army of Occupation) from 1946 to 1947.Andy was a 1949 graduate of Eckels College of Mortuary Science, Philadelphia, with a degree in mortuary science. He was a licensed funeral director from 1951 to the present.In May of 1952, he established a funeral home at 840 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, until re-establishing it in 1960 at 59 Parrish St. in Wilkes-Barre. After seeing the destruction caused to Gerald A. Durkin's Funeral Home by the 1972 flood, Andy invited Mr. Durkin to join him forming the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp.Andy owned and operated A&M Supply Company, where he sold office, restaurant and institutional furniture, equipment and supplies. From 1969 to 2000, he partnered with William Obeid in Abe's Hot Dogs, Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.He was the president or chairman of local, state and national organizations that are too numerous to list. Some of his most notable positions include being appointed in 1998 by Gov. Tom Ridge and then confirmed by Congress to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors. Andy was then named chairman in 2003. He was a member of the Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association, where he served as secretary, president, and legislative representative to the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.Andy was a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and served as district governor, vice president, president, and chairman of the Legislative Committee for 14 years. He served on several committees for both the state and national Funeral Directors Association. He was also a member of the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. He Served as deputy coroner of Luzerne County.Andy was a member of St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. He founded the Wilkes-Barre Girls Softball League which his family continues to support. He enjoyed playing tennis and fishing. As an avid fisherman, he liked everything "water" and was very fond of his involvement with the Sarasota Power and Sail Squadron.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Albert Mamary, and sister-in-law, Candice Vincent Mamary.Mr. Mamary is survived by his former wife, Mary Morrash Mamary, Wilkes-Barre; son, Andrew (Drew) Mamary Jr. and his wife, Diane, Hanover Twp.; daughters, Marianne and her husband, Dr. Vincent Turosky, Laurel Run; and Sandra Mamary and her partner, Jodi Anderson, Westfield, N.J.; grandchildren, Andrew (Drew) Mamary III; Danielle Mamary and her fiancé, Jordan Collum; Adam Turosky and Michael Ionta; beloved brother, Joseph Mamary and his wife, Linda, Blakeslee; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Hanover Twp.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Those who desire, may give memorial contributions to St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church or . Funeral Home Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre

59 Parrish St.

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

(570) 824-4601 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.