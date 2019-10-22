Home

Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
View Map
Andrew P. "Sonny" Kasisky Sr.
Andrew "Sonny" P. Kasisky Sr., 69 of Pittston, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. He and his wife, Cheryl Hughes Kasisky, have celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Andrew and Maria Schumaucher Kasisky. Andrew was educated in the Pittston schools. He was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Schott Glass Technologies, Duryea. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion Post 477, Pittston, and the Lithuanian Club, Pittston.

Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kasisky; and sister, Mary Kasisky.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Kasisky and wife, Lori; Andrew Kasisky Jr. and wife, Dianne and Monique Kasisky; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard, Ronald and Michael Kasisky; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Zorro.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), by the Rev. Jack Lambert. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Military services will be conducted by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019
