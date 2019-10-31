|
|
Andrew Radwanski, 49, a Moosic native and a 25-year guest of Lynett Village of Allied Services, Scranton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2019, in Regional Hospital in Scranton.
Born Dec. 1, 1969, and raised in Moosic, Andrew was the son of Regina Exeter Myer of Colorado Springs, Colo., and the late Chauncey Radwanski.
Despite any limitations he may have had, Andrew still enjoyed his life. While wearing a perpetual smile, he laughed often and brought his trademark humor to those around him. He loved children, especially his beloved nieces and nephews, and he adored his extended family at Lynett Village. He will certainly be missed.
He is survived by his siblings, Jeane Decker, Moosic; Tracey Radwanski and wife, Debra, Moosic; Jill Smiley, Hegins; Eddie and Frank Meyer, Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Megan Osterhout and husband, Josh; Joshua Barnes; Austin and Aylah Decker; and Tristen Lisnock; a great-niece and a great-nephew, Kaliannah and Kaiden Osterhout.
A celebration of Andrew's life to be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor of Moosic United Methodist Church, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment will be in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 2 p.m. until services Saturday
In lieu of flowers, and with the family's deepest appreciation to all the staff of Lynett Village, memorial contributions may be made in Andrew's name to the Allied Developmental Services, c/o 475 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019