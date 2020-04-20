|
Andrew Searfoss of Blakeslee passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born Aug. 20, 1952, in Laurel Run, he was a son of the late Andrew J. Searfoss Jr. and Marie Ambrose Searfoss.
Andrew was a 1970 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
He served in the United States Navy for 23 years, from 1970 to 1993, a veteran of Desert Storm, he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer.
Andrew was currently employed as a technician by Trane of Northeast PA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Lorraine Louise Hibbert, Dondee, Scotland; son, Steven Searfoss; and beloved pets, Ricki, Shadoe and Shane.
Surviving are his sisters, Marie "Denise" Searfoss and Darlene Searfoss, both of Buck Twp.; and Mary Beth Filippini and her husband, Al, Plains Twp.; brother, Dale Searfoss and his wife, Judy, Buck Twp.; nieces, Rose Smith and Hannah Sharp; nephews, Lonnie Maywald and his wife, Sue; and Robert Sharp; great-niece, Samantha Maywald; uncle, Arthur Searfoss; aunt, Joan Searfoss; daughter, Dena Davis.
As per Andrew's wishes, private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020