Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Andrew Walter "Buda" Aleski Obituary
Andrew Walter Aleski, "Buda," 39, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 24, 1980, he was a son of Andrew E. Aleski, Wilkes-Barre, and Deborah R. Okraszewski, Shavertown.

Andrew was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Adam and Mary Aleski and maternal grandparents, Walter and Rosaline Seeley.

He is survived by fiancé, Brittany Jones; daughters, Layla, 9; Emily, 7; Mollie, 5; and Riley, 1; sisters, Kim Kaminski and husband, Brian, Mountain Top; Amy Carbohn and husband, Larry, Warrior Run; and Angela Aleski and fiancé, Michael Fox Jr., Swoyersville; brother, DJ Sult, Shavertown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Andrew was a graduate of Hanover High School and was employed by AutoZone, Wilkes-Barre, as a manager. He was a devoted father and loved spending time outdoors whenever possible.

He will be missed by all that knew him. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated for his daughters.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019
