McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Andrianne M. Loucks Obituary
Andrianne M. Loucks of Mountain Top entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of Shaun Loucks and Sandra Arnold.

Andrianne attended Rice Elementary and Crestwood High School, Mountain Top. She was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rosemary Mathews; her maternal grandfather, Charles Wickiser; and her maternal step-grandfather, Charles Arnold.

Andrianne is survived by her father, Shaun Loucks and his wife, Luz; her mother, Sandra Arnold and her husband, David; her maternal grandmother, Dolores Wickiser; her children, Abigail Loucks and Craig Henrie; her siblings, Gabriel Loucks; and Kristina Holt and her husband, Gregory; her nephews, Gage Flynn and Ethan Holt; her maternal stepgrandmother, Joyce Arnold; as well as her many loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. to the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019
