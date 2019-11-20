|
Andrianne M. Loucks of Mountain Top entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of Shaun Loucks and Sandra Arnold.
Andrianne attended Rice Elementary and Crestwood High School, Mountain Top. She was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rosemary Mathews; her maternal grandfather, Charles Wickiser; and her maternal step-grandfather, Charles Arnold.
Andrianne is survived by her father, Shaun Loucks and his wife, Luz; her mother, Sandra Arnold and her husband, David; her maternal grandmother, Dolores Wickiser; her children, Abigail Loucks and Craig Henrie; her siblings, Gabriel Loucks; and Kristina Holt and her husband, Gregory; her nephews, Gage Flynn and Ethan Holt; her maternal stepgrandmother, Joyce Arnold; as well as her many loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. to the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019