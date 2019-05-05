Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela DeMark Lapinski. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary

We are saddened that our sweet wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, nana, aunt and friend, Angela DeMark Lapinski, 68, of Pittston Twp., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.



Angela battled renal cancer for over 2½ years always showing her strength and determination to fight and beat this horrible disease. She was and will continue to be the "big boss" of our family and no one will ever be able to fill her shoes.



Angela was born to the late Tony and Mary Patte DeMark.



She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She had worked for the Pittston Area School District.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony DeMark and Nicholas Lieback.



Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Greg Lapinski; daughter, Christine Lapinski and her husband, Rich Gorzkowski; son, Nicholas Lapinski; granddaughters, Isabella and Gabrella Gorzkowski, all of Pittston Twp.; brothers, Charlie Lieback and his wife, Irene, Avoca; and Louis DeMark, Pittston Twp.; sisters-in-law, Theresa Lieback, Dunmore; and Judy Wirhanawski, Jessup; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the two organizations Angela supported for many years, , Memphis, TN , or St. Jude's Shrine, Baltimore, MD.

