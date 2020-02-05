Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Angela M. Hummel


1928 - 2020
Angela M. Hummel Obituary
Angela M. Hummel, 91, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mountain Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Ashley on April 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Dominick & Raphael Motta Ferro.

She was a member of Albright United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre and a member of its Rainbow Seniors Club.

Angela enjoyed cooking and shopping, but most of all, she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Leonard L. Hummel; and brother, Joseph Ferro.

Surviving is her loving daughter, Lynn Kelley and her husband, David; loving son, Frank Hummel and his wife, Kathryn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Dominick Ferro and his wife, Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with Deacon William Behm officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
