Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Angela Trotta Sperrazza, of West Pittston, passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Angela was born Jan. 1, 1930, to the late Liberato and Rose Augustine Trotta. After graduating from Old Forge High School, she completed one year of nursing school in Scranton. While raising their five children, Angela and her husband, Frank, owned and operated Sperrazza's Market, a family grocery store on Main Street, Pittston. Later in life, she had a successful career as a realtor, working for both Steamtown Realty and Atlas Realty.

In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Sperrazza; sisters, Rose (Dolly) Sabatelli; Carmella Trotta; and Sylvia Trotta.

Surviving are her children, Santo, Swoyersville; Narda, West Pittston; Leo and wife, Lu-Ann, West Pittston; Jimmy and wife, Renee, West Pittston; and Rose and husband, David Tuttle, Chicago, Ill. Also surviving are grandchildren, Frank Santo Sperrazza, Scranton; Frank Sperrazza and wife, Jaclyn, Bethlehem; Angela Sperrazza, Exeter; and Liberato Sperrazza, West Pittston; great-grandchildren, Siena, Antonella and Rhys Sperrazza; and sister, Urania (Ronnie) Cimino, Old Forge; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass and services for Angela are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Angela's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


