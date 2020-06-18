|
Angelina Lynne Rovinski, 25, of Mountain Top, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our daughter. She was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Luzerne County Community College and Kutztown University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fine arts. She was an amazing artist during her short time on Earth. She will always be remembered as a beautiful, gentle, sweet child. We pray her pain is gone and that she is in a better place now, where she can be happy again!
Angelina is survived by parents, Andrea and Joseph Rovinski, Mountain Top; grandmothers, Jane Jones; and Carmella Rovinski, Mountain Top; brother, Sean White and his wife, Karissa, and their daughter, Aubree, Idaho; brother, Joey Rovinski and his wife, Suzie, and their children, Joey and Alivia, Minnesota; and her cats, Karl and Kafei.
A celebration of Angelina's life service will be at 6 p.m. Friday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Evanko officiating.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service.
Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information, to view a video tribute to Angelina or to leave the family a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2020