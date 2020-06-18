Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Rovinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Lynne Rovinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Lynne Rovinski Obituary
Angelina Lynne Rovinski, 25, of Mountain Top, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our daughter. She was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Luzerne County Community College and Kutztown University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fine arts. She was an amazing artist during her short time on Earth. She will always be remembered as a beautiful, gentle, sweet child. We pray her pain is gone and that she is in a better place now, where she can be happy again!

Angelina is survived by parents, Andrea and Joseph Rovinski, Mountain Top; grandmothers, Jane Jones; and Carmella Rovinski, Mountain Top; brother, Sean White and his wife, Karissa, and their daughter, Aubree, Idaho; brother, Joey Rovinski and his wife, Suzie, and their children, Joey and Alivia, Minnesota; and her cats, Karl and Kafei.

A celebration of Angelina's life service will be at 6 p.m. Friday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Evanko officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information, to view a video tribute to Angelina or to leave the family a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -