Following a lengthy illness, Angeline Black passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Falcone and Rose Contino-Falcone. She was additionally preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph C. Falcone; and the Rev. Louis Flacone; her maternal grandparents, Luigi and Anna Contino; and her paternal grandparents, Giuseppe and Angeline Flacone.
Angeline is survived by her wonderful, devoted husband, William G. Black; her loving and treasured sister, Rose Anna Falcone; uncle, Anthony Contino, and numerous cousins.
A private funeral service, for her immediate family, was held at Mrs. Black's request. Officiating the service were the Rev. Dennis Madeira and the Rev. Sandy Piccione.
Arrangements were provided by Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Forty Fort.
The family would like to thank doctors William Hottenstein and Paul Arkless; and Erwine Home and Hospice Care and their staffs for their compassionate care.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Christian Assembly Church, 195 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; The Rev. Louis Falcone Scholarship Fund, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Old Route 115, P.O. Box PSU, Lehman, PA 18627; or Erwine Home and Hospice Inc., 270 Pierce St., Suite 101, Kingston, PA 18704.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 14, 2020