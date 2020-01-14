Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Black Obituary
Following a lengthy illness, Angeline Black passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph Falcone and Rose Contino-Falcone. She was additionally preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph C. Falcone; and the Rev. Louis Flacone; her maternal grandparents, Luigi and Anna Contino; and her paternal grandparents, Giuseppe and Angeline Flacone.

Angeline is survived by her wonderful, devoted husband, William G. Black; her loving and treasured sister, Rose Anna Falcone; uncle, Anthony Contino, and numerous cousins.

A private funeral service, for her immediate family, was held at Mrs. Black's request. Officiating the service were the Rev. Dennis Madeira and the Rev. Sandy Piccione.

Arrangements were provided by Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank doctors William Hottenstein and Paul Arkless; and Erwine Home and Hospice Care and their staffs for their compassionate care.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Christian Assembly Church, 195 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; The Rev. Louis Falcone Scholarship Fund, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Old Route 115, P.O. Box PSU, Lehman, PA 18627; or Erwine Home and Hospice Inc., 270 Pierce St., Suite 101, Kingston, PA 18704.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -