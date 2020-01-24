|
Following a lengthy illness, Angeline Falcone Black of Luzerne and Forty Fort, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Angeline worked for D. Craig Aicher, M.D., for 34 years. She was a member of Christian Assembly Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Angeline is survived by her husband, William G. Black; sister, Rose Anna Falcone; and many cousins.
A private funeral service was held for close family and friends.
Arrangements were provided by Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020