GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
Angeline G. Borini Obituary
Angeline G. Borini, 92, a life resident of Pittston, went into the hands of the lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehab & Nursing Center.

Born Sept. 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Ferrante Borini. Angie proudly told her friends and family that she spent 40 plus years as a zipper-setter for Del-Mar Dress Factory.

Surviving are her sister, Joan, and husband, John Blattner, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Joseph, Stephen and Louis Borini; and niece, Joyce Lynch.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston, at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For information or to express your condolences to Angeline's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019
