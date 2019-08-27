Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
Resources
Angeline M. Tressa Obituary
Angeline M. Tressa of Swoyersville passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Angeline was born in Luzerne, the daughter of the late Carmelo June and Josephine June Lopes.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, and Christian Mother's of the Church. She also loved volunteering at the church bazaar.

Prior to retirement she was employed by United Pants Factory, Swoyersville, and then by Dente's catering service. Angie was also a member of Swoyersville Senior Citizens and Ladies Slovak Union. She will be remembered for her caring and comforting personality, her generosity and her ability to help others. Angie also enjoyed baking and sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine Cicero, Rose Zachary, Carmella Kocylowski and Mary Scalzo; a brother, Samuel June; and her stepfather, Constancio Lopes.

Surviving are her sister, Catherine Pavlick; brothers, Carl and Matthew June; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Angie will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019
