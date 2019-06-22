Angella Rollins passed away into eternal rest on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Angie was born on Oct. 12, 1971, in Dixie Hospital Hampton, Va., to Willard R. and Theonora M. Rollins.



Angie attended Gloucester High School in Gloucester, Va. She graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1990.



Angie lived with her parents in Exeter.



Angie was preceded in death by her two aunts, Elizabeth Emma Zielinski andNorma Audrey Brown.



Angie is survived by her two sisters and their spouses, Lucille Ann and Robert Shankle, of Gloucester,Va., and Cindylou and Samuel Young of West Palm Beach, Fla.



Angie has two other sisters and their spouses, Mathilda Ann and Billy Kaposich, Plains Twp., and Elizabeth Vaughn Zielinski and Dale Blair, of Edwardsville; nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews, Timothy and Kaylee Young, Natalie, Andie Logan Young, Robert Glenn and Victoria Shankle, Valeree and Rhett Shankle, Matthew and Aly Shankle and Spencer James Shankle; aunts and uncles, Camilla and Winfred Hogge, of Hayes, Va.; Joanne and Thomas Hewitt, of Haines City, Fla.; and Catherine Ann Harrison, of Shavertown; and many loving cousins in Pennsylvania,Viginia, Idaho and Florida.



Angie was a member of the Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston. She taught Sunday school at the Wyoming United Methodist Church, Wyoming, and Shoemaker United Methodist Church, West Wyoming. Angie loved teaching children about God.



Angie's last job was at registered certified nurse in Plains Twp., where she was a computer tech and ECCG Support. Angie also had a degree in paralegal and civil litigations.



Angie had several furbabies, which where her emotional support, Scarlette Ann, Macadoddle Max and Rascals. Angie loved animals. She had four kitties, Bogart, Toby, Pantina and Spunky.



Angie donated her organs to the donor bank. Her main reason for doing this was to help children. Angie never had children of her own.



Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family



Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital or the SPCA, Plains Twp.