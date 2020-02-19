|
|
Angelo R. Menichini, 74, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, Feb., 15, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in Pittston Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Musto Menichini Sr., Pittston.
He attended Pittston Area High School and was a veteran, serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard in the late 1960s. Angelo worked for over 35 years in the construction industry throughout the Wyoming Valley.
Angelo is survived by his son, Anthony "Tony" Menichini, West Pittston; twin-brother, Joseph Menichini Jr. and his wife, Valerie, Pittston Twp.; sister, Ivana Knitowski and her husband, Dave, Exeter; and nieces and nephews, Cindy Esposito; Jessica Cornejo; Joseph Menichini; and Robert Knitowski.
Memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020