Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Morgante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo T. Morgante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo T. Morgante Obituary
Angelo T. Morgante, 65, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Grotte, Italy, he was the son of the late Alfonso and Antonia (Bellomo) Morgante.

He was formerly employed by Pocono Downs, working with the harness racing horses.

Surviving are his brother, Charles Morgante (Francesca); and two nieces, Nicole Morgante and Je'Naire Brown.

In accordance with Angelo's wishes, there were no funeral services, and he was entombed in Denison Cemetery Mausoleum with his late wife, Rosemarie, who passed away in 1999.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -