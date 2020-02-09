|
Angelo T. Morgante, 65, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Grotte, Italy, he was the son of the late Alfonso and Antonia (Bellomo) Morgante.
He was formerly employed by Pocono Downs, working with the harness racing horses.
Surviving are his brother, Charles Morgante (Francesca); and two nieces, Nicole Morgante and Je'Naire Brown.
In accordance with Angelo's wishes, there were no funeral services, and he was entombed in Denison Cemetery Mausoleum with his late wife, Rosemarie, who passed away in 1999.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020