|
|
Angie Pace Hopkins, 79, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Allied Hospice Care.
Angie was born in Pittston on Feb. 1, 1941. She was the beloved daughter of the late Faust and Fannie Alba Pace.
Angie was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School, and she worked as a teacher's aide at Pittston Area until her retirement.
She was an avid athlete whose passion for baseball and the New York Yankees was unsurpassed. Later in life, she became an accomplished golfer who had two holes-in-one.
She was a proud and constant supporter of her family and was always present at her husband, John's, basketball games, often chastising the officials.
Until her illness, she never missed any of her granddaughter, Mia's, basketball games or her daughter, Phyllis', musical performances.
Angie had a love for life, an infectious laugh, and was a joy to be around.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosie Pace Salvo; and her brother, Joseph Pace.
Angie is survived by her loving husband, John; her daughters, Sharon and Phyllis; her son-in-law, Serge; granddaughter, Mia; and brother, Louie Pace.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish (Mt. Carmel Church), William Street, Pittston. Those who are attending are asked to go directly to church.
For information or to express your condolences to Angie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020