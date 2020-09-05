Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Anita L. Ankner

Anita L. Ankner Obituary

Anita L. Ankner, 93, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Costelli) Troiani.

Anita was an Avon Lady in Mountain Top for 35 years from 1980-2015, and kept the mountain looking and smelling good. She was an avid walker who enjoyed cooking, baking and designing and making clothes for her daughters and granddaughters. Anita was a loving mother and grandmother who had many friends and will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husbands, Robert W. Taylor and Thomas G. Ankner; sisters, Lucy Nicholson and Pauline DiPietropolo; and brothers, Peter and Frank Troiani.

Surviving are her children, Beverly Taylor, Exeter; Dorothy Tasker and husband, Jack, Mountain Top; Patricia Edwards and husband, C. Butler, Kingston; and Thomas Ankner, Mountain Top; her brother, Richard Troiani, N.J.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service Inc.


