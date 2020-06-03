|
Anita M. Coleman, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Archbald, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Helen, surrounded by family.
Born in Archbald, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Frances Gillespi Marion.
She graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a bachelor's degree in childhood education. She taught in several school districts in New York State. She retired from Klein Candy, Wilkes-Barre, in 2003.
She had a lifelong love of reading, mathematics and social justice. She voted in every election from the age of 18.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Marion; and her sister, Elizabeth Munley; her grandsons, Richard Rosengrant; and Joey Coleman.
Surviving are her children, Christine Rodriguez and husband, Vincente, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Anita Kim Coleman, Kingston; Helen Briody and husband, Mark, Kingston; Michael Coleman and wife, Barb, Hanover; Steven Coleman, Wilkes-Barre; Kathleen Cleary and husband, James, Kingston; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Raymond Marion, Virginia Beach, Va.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family in accordance with her wishes.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, https://ww5.komen.org/.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020