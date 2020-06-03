Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita M. Coleman Obituary
Anita M. Coleman, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Archbald, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Helen, surrounded by family.

Born in Archbald, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Frances Gillespi Marion.

She graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a bachelor's degree in childhood education. She taught in several school districts in New York State. She retired from Klein Candy, Wilkes-Barre, in 2003.

She had a lifelong love of reading, mathematics and social justice. She voted in every election from the age of 18.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Marion; and her sister, Elizabeth Munley; her grandsons, Richard Rosengrant; and Joey Coleman.

Surviving are her children, Christine Rodriguez and husband, Vincente, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Anita Kim Coleman, Kingston; Helen Briody and husband, Mark, Kingston; Michael Coleman and wife, Barb, Hanover; Steven Coleman, Wilkes-Barre; Kathleen Cleary and husband, James, Kingston; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Raymond Marion, Virginia Beach, Va.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family in accordance with her wishes.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, https://ww5.komen.org/.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -