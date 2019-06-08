Anita M. Limongelli, 73, of Taylor and formerly of West Pittston passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Born in Scranton she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Emma Cecchini Statuto.



She was a graduate of Scranton Technical School Class of 1963 and Empire Beauty School.



For many years, Anita was the head hostess at Damon's Restaurant.



She also worked at Marvelous Mugs and Cooper's Seafood House.



She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish of Pittston.



Anita's greatest love in her life was her family especially her grandchildren.



Cooking, baking and celebrating holiday dinners at her home were among her passions.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Rocco J. Limongelli.



Surviving are her sons; Louis C. Stefanelli Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Taylor; Marc Stefanelli and his wife, Dr. Katherine, Clarks Summit, grandchildren, Louis C. III, Kenneth, Alexandra Rose, Linda Joy, Miliania Jean Stefanelli and William Oehler; brother, Joseph D. Statuto and his wife, Raisa, Clarks Summit; and former husband, Louis C. Stefanelli Sr., Taylor.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.



Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NTM Info & Research, 1500 Madruga Ave., Suite 230 Coral Gables, FL 33146.