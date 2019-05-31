Ann B. Luvender, 91, of Pittston, died Thursday May 30, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Pittston on Oct. 10, 1927, and was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Hepler Bennett.



Ann was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. She was a graduate of Pittston High School. For many years she worked in the local garment industry and she retired from Topps Chewing Gum. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Luvender, who died March 17, 1996; her son, John T. Luvender, who died March 30, 2002; and her brother, Edward Bennett.



Ann is survived by her children, Patricia Tanski; Daniel and his wife, Janice Luvender; and Cheryl Ross and her husband, Eugene, all of Pittston. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 749 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 749 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.