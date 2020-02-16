Home

Edward J. Ryan & Sons Funeral Home
3180 Bellevue Ave
Syracuse, NY 13219
315-468-3443
Ann Barnes


1948 - 2020
Ann Barnes Obituary
Ann Barnes was born in Dallas and resided in Syracuse, N.Y., since 1972.

She was a graduate of Wilkes College, Wilkes-Barre. Ann was a professional musician and entertainer. She was involved in the fitness business over 25 years and was fitness director and recreation specialist at the Solvay Youth Center, the Downtown YMCA, the Salvation Army Golden Age Center, Greenpoint, the Oaks at Dewitt and the Nottingham. She worked at Hillbrook Detention Center in the '70s and substituted in the Westhill School District.

She was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Onondaga Hill Fire Department. She was a volunteer with Sunshine Friends doing pet visitations and animal therapy with her dogs, Ted and Kate. She was a Big Sister with P.E.A.C.E. Inc. She was a member of the Spirit of Syracuse Chorus, the Syracuse Pops Chorus, Bellevue United Methodist Church, Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church, the Updowntowners, the Onondaga Ski Club, the ZONTA Club of Syracuse, the AFM Local 78 Musicians Union, the L'Pool Elks Lodge and the Salt City New Horizons Orchestra. Ann was currently employed by ARISE Inc. and Epilepsy-Pralid Inc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eleanor Barnes; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her brother, Jack (Andrea); nephew, Jack III (Mary); nephew, Jim (Kathleen); grand-nephews, Daniel, Luke, Grace, Michael and Carson Barnes; "Little Sisters," Ashley Spink; and Anna Matthews Logan; and many, many friends.

A celebration service was held Sunday Feb. 9, in Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church at 4797 Makyes Road, Syracuse, N.Y.

Contributions may be sent to Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church, 4797 Makyes Road, Syracuse, NY 13215, or to the Onondaga Fire Dept., 4831 Velasko Road, Syracuse, NY 13215.

Please share condolences at edwardjryanandson.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020
