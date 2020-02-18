Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St.
Ashley, PA
1935 - 2020
Ann Brodhead Obituary
Ann Brodhead, 84, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Aug. 19, 1935, the daughter of the late Alex and Catherine Wytosh Krasnahill. She attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. schools. Ann was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 43 years, Clarence Brodhead, on Nov. 3, 2001; and brothers, Al, Joe, Leo, Ray, John; and infant brother, Raymond Krasnahill.

Surviving are sons, John Brodhead, Hanover Twp.; and Gary Brodhead and his wife, Angela, Hanover Twp.; twin granddaughters, Gracie and Katelyn Brodhead, who both were the love of her life; brother, Teddy Krasnahill and his wife, Joanie, Hanover Twp.; sister, Catherine Karns, Stem, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley.

Entombment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020
