Ann C. Ford Crawford, 77, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marguerite Ruane Ford. She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School of Pittston, Class of 1960. After high school, she received her nursing certificate from Father Baker/Our Lady of Victory School of Lackawanna, New York. For over 18 years, she was employed at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, in the nursery. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish West Pittston.
Ann was an avid Scrabble player and loved playing cards with family and friends; especially the game of rummy. She was a loving and supportive grandmother and enjoyed being a part of their lives in every way.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Crawford, in 2005; and brothers, Frank and John Ford.
Surviving are children, Kelly Fox and her husband, Robert, West Pittston; Katie Getzie and her husband, John, West Pittston; Robert Crawford and his wife, Drita, New Beaver Borough; LuAnne Johnson and her husband, Tom, Ardmore, Okla.; Chris Crawford, Kingston; Joseph Crawford, Watsontown; grandchildren; Gwyneth Fox; Bobby Fox; John Getzie; Max Getzie; William Crawford; Brianna Crawford; Jake Crawford; Sam Crawford; Melissa Craig; Amie Eichorn; Carey Beth Gage; sister, Mary Claire Donnelly, Jenkins Twp.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa as celebrant.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
For information or to send condolences please visit us at wwwmetcalfeshaver.com.
