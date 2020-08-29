Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Parish
316 Parrish St
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Parish
316 Parrish St
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Dane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Dane Obituary

Ann Dane, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Winifred Helferty Brennan and was a graduate of Meyers High School. Ann worked in the housekeeping department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for many years prior to retirement. She was a member of St. Andrew's Parish, formerly St. Patrick's Church, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Michael Brennan.

Ann is survived by her loving children, Donald Dane and his wife, Judith, Swoyersville; Cynthia Dane, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Devyn Dane; Rachelle Hazeltine and her husband, Joe; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Hailey and Travis Hazeltine; siblings, Margaret Williams of Gambrills, Md.; Theresa Engman, White Haven; and Edward Brennan, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with interment following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. to service time.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -