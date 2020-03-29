|
|
Ann Figura, 95, of E. Elmhurst, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, March, 23, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Albin, E. Elmhurst, N.Y.; and her sister, Helen Mudlock, Shantytown.
Ann was born in Shantytown to the late Dimitri and Mildred Drahusczak Baron. Her husband, Albin, and siblings, Mary, John, Peter, Anthony, Bill, and Marge preceded her in death.
Ann worked as a draper in the garment industry.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations and as per the family's wishes, a private graveside service will be preached by the Rev. Albert Cremard, pastor, at 11 a.m. Monday, and it will be streamed live on Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home Facebook.
Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020