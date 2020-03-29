Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Figura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Figura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Figura Obituary
Ann Figura, 95, of E. Elmhurst, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, March, 23, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Albin, E. Elmhurst, N.Y.; and her sister, Helen Mudlock, Shantytown.

Ann was born in Shantytown to the late Dimitri and Mildred Drahusczak Baron. Her husband, Albin, and siblings, Mary, John, Peter, Anthony, Bill, and Marge preceded her in death.

Ann worked as a draper in the garment industry.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations and as per the family's wishes, a private graveside service will be preached by the Rev. Albert Cremard, pastor, at 11 a.m. Monday, and it will be streamed live on Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home Facebook.

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -