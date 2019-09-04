|
|
Ann G. Scarantino, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.
Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Schultz Polak. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 2006; son, Mark, in 2001; and brother, John Polak.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Robyn Beemiller and her husband, Matthew, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Zachary Gramps, Forty Fort; Angie and Mark Scarantino, Catskill, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Liam, Sophie and Teyah Gramps and Carly Scarantino; brothers, Edward Polak, New Jersey; Richard Polak and his wife, Madeline, Larksville; and several nieces and nephews.
Rest easy, Mom, until we see you again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak celebrant.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019