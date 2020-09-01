Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Ann G. Shucosky

Ann G. Shucosky Obituary

Ann G. Shucosky, 91, of Larksville, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at The Gardens, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Nice Shimko. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville; she worked at the cigar factory for many years and later worked at Wyoming Valley West School cafeteria. She loved animals, especially her cats, and was well known for her extraordinary garden that she loved to take care of up until her recent illness. She was well known for her wonderful polish cooking, especially her secret recipe pierogies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Edward W. Shucosky, with whom she spent 64 years; and was preceded by several siblings.

She is survived by son, Edward (Sharon) Shucosky, Harding; son, Attorney Michael (Kathleen) Shucosky, Kingston; daughter, Patricia (John) Gazdowicz, Edwardsville. Her loving grandchildren include Zandra (Zach) Martin; Edward (EJ) Shucosky; Attorney David (Attorney Michelle Donahue) Shucosky; Rebecca (Visca) Como; Jeffrey Shucosky; Matthew Swiontek and Dr. Stephen Swiontek. She also was the proud great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.


