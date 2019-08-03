|
Ann I. Farrell, 82, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her home.
Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Josephine Rome Iannuzzo.
She was a graduate of Pittston High School and had worked in the billing department at the former Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston.
Ann was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Farrell in 2016, a daughter Sandra Waskiewicz in 2018 and her sister, Rosemary Galli in 2015.
Surviving are her daughter Shari and her husband Jason Bella, Exeter, and a son-in-law Michael Waskiewicz, Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Lauren and Aaron Waskiewicz and Justin and Ryan Bella.
Also surviving are her sisters, Florence Stanton, White House Station, N.J., Marie O'Donovan, Old Boston, and Joan Pellegrini, Pittston; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be the celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, P.O. Box 388, Dunmore, PA. 18512-0388 or at www.stjosephscenter.org.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019