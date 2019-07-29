Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish
668 N. Main St
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann J. Monaghan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann J. Monaghan Obituary
Ann J. Monaghan, 89, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Lasco Dombek. Ann was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a waitress in the club house by Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Ann was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to their closure, she had been a member of Sacred Heart Church and St. John's Church, where she was a member of the choir, as she loved to sing. She was a woman of very strong faith. Ann's kindness, generosity and caring spirit will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Monaghan II; and by her children, Theresa and Frederick J. Monaghan III. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, infant brother and sister, Nicholas and Mary Dombek; and brothers, John, George, David and Larry Dombek; sisters, Helen Pryor, Julia Masterson, Catherine Baron and Mildred Biscontini.

Surviving are her children, George Monaghan and his wife, Christine, Dallas; and Marlene Amerise and her husband, Daniel, Mountain Top; daughter-in-law, Gigi Monaghan, Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Zachary Monaghan, Kaitlyn Morgan, Tyler, Alyssa and Kelly Monaghan, Christopher Winters, Gina Hollister and Theresa (Teá) Amerise; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Dombek, Tunkhannock; and Joseph Dombek, Kingston; nieces and nephews and her cat, Kaya.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705, or the .

Condolences may be sent by visiting Ann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now