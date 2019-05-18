Ann L. Hannagan, 88, of Bear Creek Twp. and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019 at ManorCare, Kingston.
Born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Rafferty) Egan.
Ann was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1948, and was employed as a receptionist in the executive offices at Martz Trailways for over 40 years until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Therese Church, South Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger. A woman proud of her Irish heritage, she was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
She was preceded in death by her husband ,John R. Hannagan; brothers, Jack and Thomas Egan; and sisters, Rita Nesler and Catherine Kopack.
Surviving are her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Scott and her husband, Dan, Bear Creek Twp.; Susan Bills and her husband, Jeff, Harpswell, Maine; sons, Mark Hannagan and his wife, Lenore, Lock Haven; and John Hannagan, Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ann will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home Tuesday morning.
For additional information or to leave Ann's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019