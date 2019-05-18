Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann L. Hannagan. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann L. Hannagan, 88, of Bear Creek Twp. and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019 at ManorCare, Kingston.



Born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Rafferty) Egan.



Ann was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1948, and was employed as a receptionist in the executive offices at Martz Trailways for over 40 years until her retirement.



She was a member of St. Therese Church, South Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger. A woman proud of her Irish heritage, she was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.



She was preceded in death by her husband ,John R. Hannagan; brothers, Jack and Thomas Egan; and sisters, Rita Nesler and Catherine Kopack.



Surviving are her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Scott and her husband, Dan, Bear Creek Twp.; Susan Bills and her husband, Jeff, Harpswell, Maine; sons, Mark Hannagan and his wife, Lenore, Lock Haven; and John Hannagan, Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Ann will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home Tuesday morning.





