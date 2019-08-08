|
|
Ann Louise Byerly, 83, of West Pittston, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Timber Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilkes Barre.
Born in West Pittston on Dec. 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Borer Byerly.
She graduated from West Pittston High School. Ann Louise was a life member of the former Luzerne Avenue Baptist Church, West Pittston, where she served as a deacon and church treasurer. Most recently, she was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
She was employed by Drury Pants Factory in West Pittston and Rex Shoe Factory for many years and, prior to her retirement, she worked for Bayada Nursing and also in the office of Dr. Lauren Argenio.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Byerly; sisters, Betty Jane Byerly, Dorothy Reeves, Marion Byerly and Naomi Martin.
She was survived by her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019