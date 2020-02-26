|
|
Ann M. Carbino, 90, formerly of Wyoming and Luzerne, passed into eternal life Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020, at The Gardens of Green Ridge Assisted Living, Scranton, where she had resided for the past two years.
Her beloved husband was the late Perry D. Carbino, who passed away on May 15, 2002. Together, Perry and Ann shared 49 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Dec. 29, 1929, in Luzerne, Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Pallo Terlesky.
Raised in Luzerne, Ann was a graduate of the former Luzerne High School.
Throughout her life, Ann was employed by O'Malia Laundry, Mark Data, and the Luzerne County Courthouse.
A faithful Catholic, Ann was a longtime member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church, Swoyersville. Upon moving back to her hometown of Luzerne, Ann became a member of Holy Family Parish, formerly St. Ann's Church, Luzerne, where she was married Nov. 22, 1952.
Ann loved to cook and she would feed anyone who came to her home. She greatly enjoyed visiting with family and friends and throughout her life, she had a great love for animals.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Anna Terlesky; and her husband, Perry, Ann was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cheryl Carbino Whittaker, who passed away April 11, 1996; her brother, Joseph Terlesky; and her sister, Madeline Terlesky.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Sheri White and her husband, Rick, Lancaster; and Mary Arnold and her husband, Stephen, Belle Mead, N.J.; her five grandchildren, Martin, Shauna, and Kyra White; and Isabella and Brandon Arnold; and her sister, Rosemarie Tomasura, Wilkes-Barre.
Ann's daughters wish to thank all those who provided care and comfort to their Mom during her time of need, especially Ann's caregivers at the Gardens at Green Ridge Assisted Living, and Compassionate Care Hospice. They also wish to thank Ann's exceptional Geriatric Care Provider and Nurse, Kelsey Pazanski Wargo, for her expertise and assistance to Ann and her family throughout the last six years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Michael Wurtz C.S.C. officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp.
In keeping with Ann's wishes, the viewing will be private for the immediate family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., Forty Fort.
For information or to send Ann's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., 1st Floor, Taylor, Pennsylvania 18517.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020