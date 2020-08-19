Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Larksville, PA
Ann Marie Alfano Obituary

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, the Lord called Ann Marie Alfano to join him in heaven, along with her parents, Sam and Sarah Alfano.

Ann Marie passed away surrounded by her sister and her caregivers.

She is survived by her sister, Debbie Kester; and brother-in-law, Joe Kester; as well as her nieces and nephews, Sarah Kester; David Kester; Michael Kester; and Rachel and Ryan Kozich. She is also survived by her aunt, Dorothy Crispino; and aunt, Rose; and uncle, Tony Angelella. She has many cousins and an abundance of friends who loved her.

She went to school and graduated from Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School in the LIU18 classroom in 1984. From there she worked for 33 years at Pittston Area School District with the custodial staff. After retiring, she became a part of Verve Vertue Art Studio and then became full time with Reaching Beyond Limits. Two years ago, she wanted to live independently and transitioned to a Community Living Arrangement operated by Keystone Human Services. Ann Marie continued all of her activities with her sister, family and friends. She loved to bowl with Tuesday Night Bowlers, going to restaurants, dances through the Deutsche Institute, listening to Elvis's music and most of all shopping.

Her giggles were contagious to whomever she was around.

There will be no calling hours at the request of her family due to COVID-19.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Family and special friends of Ann Marie may attend. All must wear masks.

There will be a private burial for immediate family only.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Deutsche Institute, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.


