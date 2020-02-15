|
Ann Marie Armbruster, 89, of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre to Irish immigrants, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Anne Geraghty Roarty.
Ann Marie was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1949 and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, North Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger and currently a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. While a parishioner of St. John's Church, she was a member of the choir, the decorating committee and the social concerns committee. Ann Marie also volunteered at Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, P. Fred Armbruster, March 31, 2019.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Beth Sanguiliano and her husband, Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre; sons, Fred Armbruster, Wilkes-Barre; Carl "Bill" Armbruster and his wife, Suzanne, Fort Myers, Fla.; Daniel Armbruster and his wife, Amy, Harveys Lake; and Donald Armbruster and his wife, Josephine, Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas Sanguiliano; William Sanguiliano; Andrew Sanguiliano and his wife, Amanda; Christopher Armbruster; Leighann Armbruster; and Daniel Lloyd Armbruster; great-grandson, Rider Johnson Sanguiliano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, Pastor, officiating. Those attending the funeral mass are asked to go directly to church Monday afternoon.
Interment along with her husband, Fred, will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, c/o 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643, in Ann Marie's memory.
For additional information or to leave Ann Marie's family a condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 15, 2020