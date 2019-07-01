Ann Marie Conroy of Pittston died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Wesley Village.



Born Sept. 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Narvub-Piragas.



Ann Marie was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1951. Prior to retirement, she worked for English and Ardoline Insurance Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Welfare.



She is survived by daughters, Debbie Murosky and partner, Arnold Rowell; and JeanMarie Bantell and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Michael Cavello and wife, Sabrina, Melanie Murosky, Tara Conroy and Chelsea Thomas and husband, Chris; also surviving are numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Conroy Sr. and son, Robert Conroy Jr.; along with brothers, Paul and Donald Piragas.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. John The Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.



Committal services will be done at the conclusion of Mass in the church. Ann Marie will be laid to rest in St. Casmir's Cemetery, Pittston.



For further information or to express your condolences to Ann Marie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019