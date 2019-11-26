|
Ann Marie Dooley Frunzi of Toccoa, Ga., passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Athens Regional Hospital, Athens, Ga.
A daughter of the late John and Marion Kamor Dooley, Ann was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Pittston and spent her youth in the Wyoming area. She raised her own family in Verona, N.J., and retired by the sea in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Ann came to live with her daughter's family in Toccoa, Ga., in 2018.
Ann was a registered nurse and served in hospitals in New York City and northern New Jersey until joining Prudential Insurance as a catastrophic care specialist until retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Frunzi; her son, Michael Mancini; and by her brother, John Charles Dooley.
Ann is survived by her brother, Martin Dooley; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Klaus Meinssen; grandchildren, Nicole and Christopher Daniel; and Erik and Alex Meinssen; and great-grandson, Nicholas Daniel.
The family will hold a memorial service at a future date in the Wyoming area to be followed by interment in Union, N.J.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019