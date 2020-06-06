|
|
Ann Marie Kivler, 58, of Shickshinny, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Born June 6, 1961, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Marian McGavin. Ann Marie was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and Luzerne County Community College
She was a member of Town Hill United Methodist Church, Shickshinny, and a member of the American Legion Post 495 Ladies Auxiliary.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband, John Kivler; daughter, Heather Hufford; and her favorite pet, CoCo; son, John Jr. and wife, April; grandchildren, Emily and Johnny; sister-in-law, Catherine Amrowski; brothers, Dr. John McGavin and wife, Evelyn; Nathaniel McGavin and wife, Maureen; Michael McGavin and wife, Molly; James McGavin and wife, Reenie; William McGavin and wife, Judy; sisters, Patricia McCue and husband, Gerald; Karen Garling and husband, Lee; Marian Morris and fiancé, Mark; Joanne Hummel and husband, Robert; several nieces and nephews; also great nieces and nephews.
Ann Marie was loved by all.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 19 at her home in Shickshinny.
Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020