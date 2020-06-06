Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kivler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Kivler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Kivler Obituary
Ann Marie Kivler, 58, of Shickshinny, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born June 6, 1961, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Marian McGavin. Ann Marie was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and Luzerne County Community College

She was a member of Town Hill United Methodist Church, Shickshinny, and a member of the American Legion Post 495 Ladies Auxiliary.

Ann Marie is survived by her husband, John Kivler; daughter, Heather Hufford; and her favorite pet, CoCo; son, John Jr. and wife, April; grandchildren, Emily and Johnny; sister-in-law, Catherine Amrowski; brothers, Dr. John McGavin and wife, Evelyn; Nathaniel McGavin and wife, Maureen; Michael McGavin and wife, Molly; James McGavin and wife, Reenie; William McGavin and wife, Judy; sisters, Patricia McCue and husband, Gerald; Karen Garling and husband, Lee; Marian Morris and fiancé, Mark; Joanne Hummel and husband, Robert; several nieces and nephews; also great nieces and nephews.

Ann Marie was loved by all.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 19 at her home in Shickshinny.

Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -