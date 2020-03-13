|
|
Ann Marie (nee Matt) Loughney, 87, of Hobe Sound, Fla., Clinton and Wayne, N.J., has passed at home into God's loving arms on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her devoted children and grandchildren.
She was born in Duryea, daughter of the late Anna (nee Melvin) and John Matt. When Ann was seven years old, her widowed father married Bea Ketrick Egan and her new blended family included Ann's brother, Jack and new best friend and stepsister, Mary Egan. After graduating from Duryea High School in 1950 as student body executive and SGS Captain and St. John's Business School, she was employed as a key punch operator by Capitol Records, Scranton.
Ann met her forever love, Joseph Loughney, in 1949. Their first date at the Pittston Diner, kicked off a love story for the ages, with both Joe and with diners. Married in 1956, Ann and Joe raised six children in Wayne, N.J. Ann kept pace with a busy home, dedicated to all things family, enjoying her many roles, including the Mez, Jets fan, den mother, class mother, hot lunch mother, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, trivia pursuit entertainment queen, marriage encounter leader, prolific bowler, and in retirement at Eaglewood, Hobe Sound, Fla., a 9 holer, thespian and world traveler. She prayed the rosary and lit candles for all of us. Ann inspired us to be our best selves, by her quiet, faith led devotion.
She is survived by her loving children, Margaret Mary and Bill Mathewson, Dallas; Kevin Joseph and Deborah Loughney, Clinton, N.J.; Kathleen and Richard Barkelew, Milton, Ga.; Karen and John Steiniger, Long Valley, N.J.; Julie Ann and Kevin Carty, Harveys Lake; and JoAnn and John Cawley, Oreland; her 16 devoted grandchildren, who brought her so much happiness, Nicholas (Devon) and Dr. Margaret Mary Mathewson; Brian, Kelly Ann and Gregory Joseph (Perpetua) Loughney; Sean Matt and Cole Barkelew; Shannon and Keri Ann Steiniger; Casey, Jamie, Anna and Matthew Carty; Jake, Emma and Johnny Joseph Cawley. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Joe Lawrence; Jerry Loughney; Bob Loughney; sisters-in-law, Sr. Carol Loughney IHM; Ellie Loughney; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In heaven, she has joined her husband, Joseph, of 53 years; her parents; brother; sister; her cherished aunt Irene; her extended Loughney family; and many of our dearly departed.
Please remember our beloved mother and gram in your prayers.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.
Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Scranton Presidential Scholarship Fund.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020