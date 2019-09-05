|
Ann Marie McAvoy, 65, of Kingston Twp., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stanley George Wright and Ann Dorothy Wegrzynowicz Wright.
Ann Marie was a successful small business owner and spent a lot of her time with her sons and grandchildren. Her favorite things were shopping for the best deals, and tea time with her friends. She was loved by all, and those who knew her knew what a beautiful person she was. She loved spending time and relaxing at home with her partner, Robert Redmond.
Her sisters, Suzan Wright Sinavage, Kathy Wright Fox, and Maureen Gdovin Wright, preceded her in death.
Ann Marie is survived by her sons, Charles John McAvoy Jr. and Jeffrey John McAvoy; her grandchildren, Charles John McAvoy III, Maeve McAvoy, Jeffrey John McAvoy Jr. and Rowan Moon McAvoy; a sister, Christine Wright; a brother, Stanley M. Wright; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
We all miss her dearly, and know that, even in passing, she will still be there for all of us, just as she was throughout our entire lives. Ann Marie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She has and will always be our everything.
A celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday concluding with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Ann Marie's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019