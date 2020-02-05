|
|
Ann Marie McGuire, 92, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Catherine McNamara Conway. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.
Ann Marie adored her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew her called her "Gram." She was a gram to extended family and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh, in 1986; brothers, Roger and John; and sisters, Mary and Catherine.
She is survived by her children, Daniel and wife, Rita, Endwell, N.Y.; Karen Hiller and husband, John, Pittston; sister, Margaret Grencavage, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Daniel and Rachel; Jennifer and Jeff; John and Lauren; Katie and Jason and family; Jessica and family; John C. and family; great-grandchildren, Shamus, Logan, Abby and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hughestown.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020