Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie McGuire Obituary
Ann Marie McGuire, 92, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Catherine McNamara Conway. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Ann Marie adored her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Everyone who knew her called her "Gram." She was a gram to extended family and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh, in 1986; brothers, Roger and John; and sisters, Mary and Catherine.

She is survived by her children, Daniel and wife, Rita, Endwell, N.Y.; Karen Hiller and husband, John, Pittston; sister, Margaret Grencavage, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Daniel and Rachel; Jennifer and Jeff; John and Lauren; Katie and Jason and family; Jessica and family; John C. and family; great-grandchildren, Shamus, Logan, Abby and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hughestown.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -