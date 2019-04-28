Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie (Sokolowsky) Rowlands. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 517 North Main Street Old Forge , PA 18518-1811 (570)-562-1590 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie (Sokolowsky) Rowlands, R.N., 58, a life resident of Pittston, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after an illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Bellerby.



Born in Pittston on Aug. 29, 1960, and daughter of Bernadine (Dudzik) Sokolowsky of Pittston and the late Edward Sokolowsky. Ann Marie was a graduate of Pittston Area High School before studying at the former Pittston School of Nursing, ultimately earning her degree in nursing. For 22 years, she worked as an R.N. for the Nesbitt Hospital, eventually merging into Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. More recently, she worked as a private duty nurse prior to illness.



Ann Marie enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, camping and time with her pup, Willie. She was caring, loving, selfless and served as the nurse to both her patients and to, above all, her family whom she adored. She will be dearly missed.



She is also survived by her siblings, Judy Martinelli and husband, David, Duryea; Bernadine Rink and husband, Bob, Scranton; Theresa Wychoskie and husband, Joseph, Pittston; Edward Sokolowsky and wife, Nancy, Harding; and John Sokolowsky, Pittston; and many nieces and nephews.



Also preceding her in death were siblings, Stanley and Michael Sokolowsky and Mary Badyrka.



Private services and interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Duryea.



Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.

