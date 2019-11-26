|
|
Ann Marie Swales, 92, of Wanamie, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.
Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Helen Yurcavage Stock.
Ann was a member of St. Faustina Parish, formerly St. Francis Church. She was a member of the card club and enjoyed gardening and shopping at Boscov's. Ann loved children, most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; two sisters, Helene Hawk and Jean Stock; and grandson, Eric Williams.
Surviving are sons, Paul Swales and his wife, Linda, Naples, Fla.; Robert Swales and his wife, Hedy, Wanamie; Michael Swales and his wife, Lisa, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Jean Williams and her husband, Donald, Nanticoke; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish, alternate site. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Should you wish to leave a message for Ann's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019