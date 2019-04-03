Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann Maureen Reilly, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.



Ann was born Nov. 29, 1946, to Joseph Francis Reilly and Catherine Margaret Gernan.



She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1964, and attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre, on a full scholarship, graduating in 1967. She also attended Wilkes College.



She worked as a registered nurse and a licensed psychiatric nurse for several hospitals in the Philadelphia area and in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She has been retired for the last six years.



Ann was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre; Pennsylvanians for Human Life, volunteering for the Wilkes-Barre Chapter; and Ladies of Charity. She is remembered as a woman who placed her faith and family first and will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Mary; brothers, Joseph and James; and nephew, Michael Reilly.



Surviving are sister, Kathleen, Wilkes-Barre; nephews, Patrick Reilly and wife, Rachel, Shavertown; Ryan Reilly and wife, Krista, Nanticoke; Sean, Shippensburg; niece, Tara Adams and husband, Andrew, Scranton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Church of St. Nicholas, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. A Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Memories and condolences may be shared with Ann's family at

142 South Washington Street

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701

142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 3, 2019

