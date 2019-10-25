|
Ann P. Mack, 56, of Plymouth, passed on to her new life in heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Gardens Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Born April 21, 1963, in Kingston, she was the daughter of Joseph Mack Sr. and Joan Muldowney Mack. She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1981, and Bradford Beauty School. Ann was the owner and operator of American Hair, Hanover Twp., for many years. Over the years, she was also involved with gymnastics and cheerleading.
Ann was a unique and colorful person. She was full of kindness, had the biggest heart around and left an impression on everyone she met. She was a very talented person who had a great memory and a great sense of humor.
In her spare time, Ann enjoyed gardening. She loved the outdoors and animals.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alvina and Wallace Mack, and maternal grandparents, Martin and Regina Muldowney.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepmother, Katherine Mack; sons, Brett and Tony Politz; brother, Joseph Mack Jr., and his wife, Kim, Shavertown; sister, Linda Mack, Hanover Twp.; nieces, Taylor, Shelby and Malina Mack; and dear friend, Joe Kasper, Edwardsville.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Ann's cousin, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton, officiating.
Interment will be in Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
There will never be another Ann Mack. Life on this planet will be boring without her. She will always be in the hearts and minds of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019