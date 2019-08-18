|
Sister Ann Patrice Wassel, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy died at Mercy Center in Dallas, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, after a long illness. Sister was born March 29, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, and was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Olszyk Wassel.
For 80 years, Sister Ann Patrice has been conversing with her God. Together they have been through the ups and downs of life. Eighty years is a long time and a relationship of that length doesn't always need words. Sister Ann Patrice proved this in the final months of her progressive illness. When she was no longer able to share words, her eyes and her smile allowed the love of her God to speak loudly.
Sister Ann Patrice received her degree in elementary education from Misericordia University, and her master's degree from the University of Scranton. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas, on Sept. 8, 1956, and professed her vows on Aug. 16, 1959.
During her years of Ministry, Sister Ann Patrice taught in the Diocese of Scranton and Rockville Center, N.Y. She also served as administrator and tutor at the Mercy Institute of Educational Development at Mercy Center. She volunteered in pastoral ministry, and eventually became a member of the Prayer Community at Mercy Center.
Sister Ann Patrice was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister, Jean Perch and her brother, Donald Wassel.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Wassel; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wassel; her brother-in-law, Leonard Perch, Allentown; her nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Mercy.
The celebration of her life will begin at Mercy Center with a prayer service and visiting at 9 a.m. until 10:15 Tuesday at Mercy Center, Dallas. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019