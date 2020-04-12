|
Ann Pehanich Salina, 89, of Plains Twp., entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Elmer Michael Salina, and on April 23, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Born in Taylor on Aug. 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Timko Pehanich. Ann worked at the former Brooks Manufacturing, Old Forge, where she was a seamstress. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Her family was the center of her life and she was a loving wife and mother,
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved son, Michael, Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister and seven brothers.
A private viewing for immediate family, followed by a graveside service in St. George's Orthodox Cemetery, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure.
Arrangements are by Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020